Replacing Emy with “OK Google” on the Huawei Mate 9

With the Huawei Mate 9‘s array of microphones that are always on, tuned to listen for certain hotwords — say, “Alexa” in the US and “Emy” pretty much everywhere else — over others, you’d wonder if you could get the phone to do the same for “OK Google“.

Well, you can. But you won’t get Google voice search, just either of the above.

Good news, though, as XDA-Developers has found one way to do so without having to root the device. It involves using Tasker, one of those automation programming apps, and importing this profile onto your Mate 9. All you have to do then is to head into the settings of your phone, look for “Smart Assistance,” “Voice control” and then “Voice wakeup” to record your own wake-up phrase.

Profile : Mate 9 OK Google ( 182 ) Event : Variable Set [ Variable :% WIN Value : sound trigger User Variables Only : Off ] Enter : Anon ( 191 ) A1 : Wait [ MS : 0 Seconds : 1 Minutes : 0 Hours : 0 Days : 0 ] A2 : Launch App [ App : Google : Voice Search Data : Exclude From Recent Apps : Off Always Start New Copy : Off ]

No matter what you choose, your phone will now trigger Google voice search right from sleep with your phrase.

Here’s how the profile works (the name of which is arbitrary): the main behavior that Tasker’s watching for is the sound trigger — the matching of the recorded sample to what the mic picks up. From there, it knows to launch the Google Voice Search app, which ends up truncating the request that would’ve been made to Emy or Alexa. There’s a one-second delay added to the process to prevent Google Voice Search from being launched under Emy or Alexa.

This is why we have developers.