NuAns NEO Reloaded made official, will ship in May
Qualcomm MSM8953 Snapdragon 625
Octa-core (8x2.0GHz Cortex-A53)
Adreno 506 GPU
~5.2 inches Sharp LCD
1080 x 1920 (428 ppi)
DragonTrail Pro glass
3GB RAM
32GB storage (microSD-expandable by up to 1TB)
13 MP main camera, f/2.0, 28mm, phase detect autofocus
8 MP selfie camera, f/2.2, 24mm
3,450mAh
February 20th, 2017
Polycarbonate chassis
TWOTONE and FLIP covers vary
Android 7.1 Nougat
The gun was jumped, but we sure weren’t expecting it to fire again so quickly.
Trinity, the company behind NuAns and its NEO Windows 10 Mobile phone, is relaunching the phone with Android 7.1 as the NuAns NEO [Reloaded] with pre-orders on from today through March 31 for ¥49,800 or about $440.
We saw a product page on Amazon.co.jp leaked for a short time before the device was made official — the specifications were on the money and can be found above. In addition, we know that the device is IP54 rated for ingress protection and the camera sensors are from Sony. There’s a fingerprint sensor, USB 3.0 via Type-C connector (sadly, the included cable is on 2.0 spec), a headphone jack, NFC, Bluetooth 4.1 and Wi-Fi ac. It’s a thick device at 11mm, but that gets explained below.
Those who pre-order the “CORE” device and take a questionnaire can grab one complimentary pair from 26 distinctive TWOTONE covers — one for the top, the other for the bottom. Customers can also opt for one of 12 FLIP cases instead. The CORE does not work unless the back is covered by either a TWOTONE (a pair of basic covers will cost between $20-30) or a FLIP cover (starting at $25). Both come in material feels ranging from concrete to denim to leather to wood.
So… now what do you think?