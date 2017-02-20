Samsung recovered extremely well, not to mention much faster than anyone anticipated, from a financial standpoint after the highly publicized Galaxy Note 7 debacle, and with a very promising-looking GS8 around the corner, it’s as if nothing happened.

But is it really? Will the Korean company’s reputation and brand recognition remain clean and solid in the long run? Already, the latest annual Harris Poll Reputation Quotient shows a painful drop in the visibility and consumer trust hierarchy stateside, as Samsung ranks 49th this year after sitting in seventh place at the beginning of 2016.

The chaebol’s reputation rating has decreased from over 80 last year, which signaled an excellent US public perception, to 75.17 points, still equating to a “very good” reputation, but just barely, as anything under 75 falls in the “good” category.

Along with the double Note 7 recall and ultimate premature discontinuation, it’s safe to assume recent bribery and embezzlement scandals, culminating in vice chairman and heir-apparent Lee Jae-yong’s arrest, also badly hurt Samsung’s prominence among American tech consumers.

But hey, at least the Note 7 makers still made the top 100, unlike LG, which slipped out after ranking 41st last year. Meanwhile, Apple and Google fell from second and third in the overall company chart to fifth and eight, with Amazon reigning supreme once again, this time followed by grocery chain operators Wegmans and Publix Super Markets.

It’s also interesting to note all of America’s “big four” mobile carriers made the 2017 list, with T-Mo ahead of the pack, closely followed by Verizon.