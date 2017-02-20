Phones
LG V30 may overtake G6 in importance as Samsung and Qualcomm force hand

While the LG G6 may skew iterative internal upgrades into a new look with new features, those looking for a muscle phone may look forward to the next V-series device.

Industry chatter about Samsung, the producer of Qualcomm’s top-end chipset this year, taking most of the initial inventory of that Snapdragon 835 has left competitors settling or simmering. In the case of LG, it reportedly settled with the older Snapdragon 821 on the G6.

But there’s word out from Weibo tech stalwart “Ice Universe” that the number two chaebol may invest some dollars in really pushing what’s expected to be the LG V30. It’s said to be equipped with the Snapdragon 835, 6GB of RAM, a top-of-the-class DAC system, dual camera setups both front and back and other features.

What we await is whether that flagship focus gets pushed onto the V30 with greater market availability and more ad space and time. The V10 and V20 have been hard to come by in China and Europe.

The phone is expected out sometime in the second half.

Via
PhoneArena
Source
Weibo
