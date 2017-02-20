Would it be totally unwise to even consider last fall’s LG V20 or the spring 2015-released G4 this close to the G6 announcement and ensuing commercial launch? That depends. Do you think you’ll be able to afford the chaebol’s next big thing, dual camera improvements, large battery, extra resistance under pressure, enhanced Quad DAC system, pre-loaded Google Assistant, slim bezels, massive screen and all?

If not, then it’s definitely worth looking into AT&T’s latest limited time offer on the V20 with Next installment plans. And if you’re in a really tight spot, top-rated eBay seller qualitycellz has your back by charging a ridiculously low $119.99 for a manufacturer refurbished LG G4.

It’s not a mint-condition phone, presenting “cosmetic imperfections such as scratches”, missing its original packaging and, most certainly, any sort of warranty as well. It’s also the AT&T-specific H810 model, although you’re promised factory unlocked GSM connectivity.

At the end of the day, what matters is that, despite its advanced age and high bootloop risks, this is one heck of a bargain, 5.5-inch Quad HD display, 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, microSD support, 3000mAh battery, and Android 6.0 Marshmallow included, with Nougat presumably on the way… eventually.

Meanwhile, the V20 probably needs no introduction, setting you back $13.84 a month for 30 months or $17.30 for two years on AT&T, amounting to just $415 instead of a standard grand total of $830. The 50 percent off deal is valid until March 31, so you can even wait and see how much the G6 costs before pulling the trigger here.