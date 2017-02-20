Phones
AT&T LG G5 gets Android Nougat, last of the major US carrier variants

Another Android update alert coming your way, this one for the LG G5 on Ma Bell, the last of the big four carriers in the US.

The commercial flop of a phone is still one to be respected for being just a decent device to own and one that you can really grab fairly cheap these days. If you’re ready to claw the update on your AT&T unit, which should bring you to kernel version 3.18.31 and to build NRD90U, be mindful of a couple things:

  • You’ll only be able to manually request the update once every 24 hours.
  • You’ll need a Wi-Fi connection to pull all 1.5GB of it down.

We don’t get to see the changelog nor do we see the improved UI elements that come with LG’s spin on Android 7.0 Nougat. Take a look, though, at our LG V20 review to get a sneak peek of what youm ight get on the AT&T LG G5.

Via
Android Police
