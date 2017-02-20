Nougat rolls out to all T-Mobile Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge users, also starts spreading to AT&T models
Oh, it’s on now! It’s finally, really, absolutely, universally happening, with not just former beta testers invited in to grab a big bite of delicious Nougaty treats. As always, Verizon is (un) fashionably late to the newest major OS version’s rollout party, with Sprint also surprisingly slow in distributing Android 7.0 to the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge, while T-Mobile and AT&T jointly get the US carrier ball rolling.
Technically, the magenta-colored “Un-carrier” was the first to spoil (a select group of) its users with official build N updates last week, quickly following that up with a wider dissemination of performance enhancements and security patches earlier today.
Both the Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge software support sub-sections on T-Mo’s official website now feature confirmations of “mandatory” Android Nougat 7.0 promotions, available February 20 over-the-air for all eligible users.
Meanwhile, AT&T is yet to include details of similar public rollouts on its own webpage, so the “Death Star” remains one (small) step behind. But reports of essential UI modernizations have begun to flood the interwebs in relation to Ma Bell’s specific GS7 and S7 Edge variants as well, apparently weighing as much as 1.6GB, February security reinforcements and everything.
Yes, the Nougat love is spreading at last, and it’s only a matter of time until the Galaxy S6, S6 Edge, Edge+ and Note 5 start jumping on the bandwagon stateside and “internationally.”