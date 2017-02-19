If you decided to throw a few bucks toward ZTE’s Kickstarter fund for its “Hawkeye” phone, that money should be still and snug in your pocket for another while yet. The company canceled the project as it was on track to come in well under the $500,000 goal that was set.

The device, as proposed by its creators that won the Project CSX competition that took place in ZTE’s Z-Community forums, would be purpose-designed for reading. Features included a self-adhesive backing on the device, eye-tracking software that let users scroll and flip pages without touching the screen and a specially-polarized to block out any potential peepers.

Many who read up on what was brought to Kickstarter were not happy with Hawkeye: mid-range specifications, an adhesive case and a failure to stay true to the original design found in the proposal. They let the company know about their displeasure and ZTE responded, saying it was listening.

Vice President of Technology Planning and Partnerships Jeff Yee told project watchers that a better specs package is in the works and that the device’s launch would be pushed back. No specifics have been disclosed.

“While we are still finalizing the new date, we will continue providing updates and collaborate with the community throughout the entire process,” Yee said.

It’ll be a while yet before ZTE — along with most of the rest of the Android industrial complex — will get a hold of the Snapdragon 835, thanks to Samsung producing the chip and reserving plenty for its Galaxy S8. That said, the original commercial release for Hawkeye was scheduled for September, so there’s the possibility we may not see the older Snapdragon 821 on this phone.