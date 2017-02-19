Phones
614

NuAns NEO Reloaded with Android 7.1 and leaked onto Amazon

Overview
Processor

Qualcomm MSM8953 Snapdragon 625
Octa-core (8x2.0GHz Cortex-A53)
Adreno 506

Screen Size

5.2 inches Sharp LCD
1080 x 1920 pixels (~424 ppi)
DragonTrail Pro glass

Memory

3GB RAM

Camera

Rear: f/2.0
Front: f/2.4

Battery

3450mAh battery

Release Date

May 31st, 2017

Operating System

Android 7.1 Nougat

Japanese upstart NuAns is not giving up on its NEO concept with interchangeable half-back plates. In fact, if what we saw leaked onto Amazon.co.jp is to be trusted, the company will launch away from Windows 10 Mobile and onto Android 7.1.

The product page has since been taken down, but details are still on Japanese press outlets such as Blog of mobile. We’ve put the topline details above. Other details include VoLTE support, IP54 ingress resistance and USB-C support with Quick Charge 3.0. The release date is a bit iffy, but pricing is said to be set at around ¥49,800 or $440.

We suppose there is the question of why the Windows 10 Mobile phone had to be crowdfunded while Amazon.co.jp seemed struck by the Android version, but given the popularity gap between the operating systems, we aren’t that surprised it came out this way.

So, are you hoping that the details hold up? Would you like to give NuAns a chance now?

