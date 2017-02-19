Phones
Another LG G6 promo expounds on dual camera changes

If there’s one thing that LG is most vocal about when it comes to promoting its cameras, it’s that they have some of the widest fields of view in the industry.

Last the company left off with the V20, it had used a 120-degree lens for its selfie camera and a 135-degree lens for one of the rear cameras. Unfortunately, you had to sacrifice 8 megapixels of resolution to get a 60 degree advantage on your framing and compositing.

This time around for the G6, it has decided to tweak things by using two 13-megapixel sensors on the rear and equip one with a 125-degree lens — not as wide as the V20 or G5 could pull, but the company claims that usability between the two for zooming in during video recording has been improved. We don’t have an FoV measure for the other rear camera, but we do know that the selfie camera also gets a downgrade to 100 degrees of view.

There’s a point to being able to include more in every picture, but it does come at the cost of distortion. Perhaps we’re seeing that trade-off being played up here. We’ll get the full details come MWC time.

