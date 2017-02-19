The numbers don’t look good in Ukraine. And they certainly don’t look good in China, if you trust Steve Zhu.

He’s @mmddj_china on Twitter and he’s responsible for some pretty compelling spills on the Galaxy S8’s RAM tally in China and Korea and a first visual hit on the Galaxy C5 Pro (2017). It does take some saying to show that he has a track record, if only a short one.

And there’s definitely a gist coming onto how Samsung might price its flagship: quite highly.

I guess Chinese version will be 6088RMB(S7 4888RMB),because I receive some information says that the cheapest one will be about 6000RMB…Now… https://t.co/4fgpbeHyiD — 萌萌的电教 (@mmddj_china) February 17, 2017

Zhu claims that the Galaxy S8 base price of ¥6,088 will be about 25 percent higher than the Galaxy S7’s did. Based on Samsung’s prior practices, Pocketnow expects that Galaxy S8 Plus may start at ¥6,888.

Comparing on a constant currency basis as of this post, the S7 started at $712 while the S8 is expected to hit $866. Counting in market fluctuations, the effective hike is measured at 16 percent.

All of this to say that full retail price targets for the S8 in the US could be $100 more than what consumers paid for the S7 — the exact amount will depend on retailer/carrier.

We’re definitely planting chips on a price increase, but we’ll hold out on giving a firm guess as to the scale of it. We’ll track down more numbers as soon as we can get them.