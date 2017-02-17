Phones
24

ZTE’s Nubia at MWC 2017 with “What’s Nu”

Contents
Advertisement

ZTE seems to be set up for a decent event at MWC 2017 with an Android Wear 2.0 watch and a little playtime, we expect, with the Gigabit Phone. But there’s some hope that its more upstart subsidiary, Nubia, will be taking its act to Europe for the show and it’s apparently going to be something we should witness.

Nubia is getting into the MWC habit recently, though it hasn’t been pulling noticeable moves. While Huawei and its sub-brand Honor have made a mark in the US, ZTE has left behind Nubia when it came to the stars and stripes despite a global brand push last year.

Whether we see anything happen this time around in wider lands is up to Nubia in ten days.

Advertisement

What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Event, MWC 2017, News, Nubia, ZTE
, , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.