ZTE’s Nubia at MWC 2017 with “What’s Nu”

ZTE seems to be set up for a decent event at MWC 2017 with an Android Wear 2.0 watch and a little playtime, we expect, with the Gigabit Phone. But there’s some hope that its more upstart subsidiary, Nubia, will be taking its act to Europe for the show and it’s apparently going to be something we should witness.

Nubia is getting into the MWC habit recently, though it hasn’t been pulling noticeable moves. While Huawei and its sub-brand Honor have made a mark in the US, ZTE has left behind Nubia when it came to the stars and stripes despite a global brand push last year.

Whether we see anything happen this time around in wider lands is up to Nubia in ten days.