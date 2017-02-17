T-Mobile is the first US carrier to start sending official Nougat to Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge
Didn’t take advantage of the free Netflix subscription bundled by T-Mobile with Samsung’s Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge while the “UnCarrier” was still testing and optimizing the two flagship phones’ Nougat goodie packs?
You’re about to rue your hesitancy, as official 7.0 rollouts finally spread their wings from unlocked models across several European states and China to at least one US operator-specific pair of high-end 2016 devices.
We’re still only talking GS7 and S7 Edge units previously enrolled in their manufacturer’s Beta Program, but you have to figure the T-Mo-subscribing masses will follow suit before long. Pre-release software testers can get upgrades to final, fully polished OS build N over-the-air, with last-minute kinks hopefully ironed out, various performance, usability and stability improvements, as well as February security patches baked in.
Currently tipping the scales at a measly 120MB or so, the Android 7.0 package shall grow to 1GB+ for both the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge on T-Mobile when bringing Marshmallow-powered devices up to speed. So far, everything looks in order for Samsung to modernize each and every past-gen hero phone stateside and worldwide soon enough, although operators will also need to accelerate their “optimization” efforts.
Up next, we expect the Galaxy S6, S6 Edge, Edge+, Note 5 and possibly even the A5 to jump on the Android Nougat bandwagon… in select global territories.