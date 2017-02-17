It may seem like we know literally everything about the Galaxy S8 and S8+ already, especially now that retail pricing is purportedly also out of the bag, but Samsung probably has a few tricks up its sleeve still. Bixby’s full story, for instance, remains unwritten, while Snapdragon 835’s alternative could be a much bigger deal than previously anticipated.

Remember, the world’s first mass producer of 10nm FinFET SoC technology will likely get dibs on Qualcomm’s initial batch of super-powerful, super-frugal new Snapdragon chips, as well as release the Galaxy S8 duo with an upgrade over the Exynos 8890 in certain unknown markets.

This entirely homebrewed processor, naturally built on a 10 nanometer node too, was widely expected to be dubbed Exynos 8895, which didn’t really make sense. But Samsung just kicked off the pre-launch buzz campaign on Twitter for #TheNextExynos with “cloud 9.”

We’re not sure exactly what that means, though the use of the number 9 can’t be a coincidence. It’s therefore safe to assume this “next Exynos” will establish a new 9xxx family, possibly including all those changes and upgrades rumored a little while back. Or maybe there’s something even hotter in the pipeline than a Mali-G71 MP20 GPU, top 2.5GHz CPU clock speeds, UFS 2.1 and native 4K screen resolution support.

Either way, we’re intrigued, and we wouldn’t rule out Samsung trying to spice up its upcoming MWC 2017 conference with an Exynos 9-series announcement. That sounds far more interesting than a Galaxy S8 video teaser.