How badly do you hate Amazon’s “lockscreen offers & ads”, which have taken $50 off the unlocked Moto G4 Play’s list price for Prime subscribers ever since September? Badly enough that it felt reasonable to wait this long for a similar outright discount?

Well, it’s time to rejoice at last, and pull the trigger, unless the fast-approaching G5 piqued your curiosity, what with its revised design, slightly upgraded specs and manageable size. Of course, it’s highly unlikely that you’ll ever be able to buy the next-gen G for only $100, so stop your snoozing or you’ll end up losing.

You really don’t want to miss the rare opportunity of paying a single Benjamin on a decent 5-incher with unrestricted GSM and CDMA network access, 4G LTE speeds across the board, 16GB internal storage space, microSD support, 2GB RAM, Snapdragon 410 processing power, 720p screen resolution, 8/5MP cameras, 2800mAh battery, and Android 6.0 Marshmallow on the software side of things for now, with a 7.0 Nougat update around the corner.

Granted, the Moto G4 Play ain’t much of a looker, in either black or white, but at $99.99, just be happy it doesn’t weigh over 140 grams. Oh, and don’t forget to use the “MGPLAYSPE” promo code before checking out of your online B&H order if you want the instantly discounted $130 price further reduced by 30 bucks.

