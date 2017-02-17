It’s Friday, everybody’s looking forward to the weekend, and we could all use a good chuckle before getting down to business in a few days for possibly the most exhausting, as well as exciting mobile-focused trade fair of the year.

While far from original, the latest extended McDonald’s commercial is just silly, lighthearted and surreal enough to work as both a decent showcase for a “limited-edition and utterly frivolous” new fast food… accessory and a random but (mildly) entertaining Apple spoof.

Narrated by a “Person with British Accent” that doesn’t exactly pull off the best humorous Jony Ive impression to date, the 110-second ad describes the R&D process of a product feeling completely unnecessary.

It’s “close” to “something so revolutionary that changes everything”, just like, you know, iterative iPhones, iPads and nowadays even Apple Watches. It’s the STRAW, i.e. Suction Tube for Reverse Axial Withdrawal, released alongside a crazy but oddly delicious-sounding Chocolate Shamrock Shake for a “lucky few” to experience the “adjective inducing masterpiece.” And yes, it’s all for realsies. Believe it or not, the “magical” device actually works.

Granted, Samsung and Microsoft can (occasionally) do a much better job of mocking Apple’s pompous product introductions and marketing claims, but for a company with little tech involvement, McDonald’s showed decent sting.