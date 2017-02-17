As usual, speculation over the groundbreaking features and technologies that next-gen iPhones could implement to stay ahead of the curve have started to go off the rails lately, as analysts, tipsters and so-called insiders run out of realistic things to talk about, and there’s still so much time left.

Of course, with last year’s incremental iPhone 7 and 7 Plus following an iterative 6s generation back in 2015, it’s not beyond the realm of possibility that Apple may indeed look for a radical redesign and major upgrade this time around.

One with not just an OLED screen (or three), but an OLED covering the entire front surface, a “function area” of sorts included, all-glass (or at least mostly-glass) construction, wireless charging capabilities (the inductive kind, presumably), and yes, even “3D facial recognition” in tow, combining for a prohibitive yet actually justifiable $1,000+ price point.

Justifiable knowing Cupertino’s thirst for hefty profit margins, that is, since an esteemed senior analyst from financial giant JPMorgan Chase assesses the production cost of the prospective new “3D laser scanner” at $10 to $15 per module. Furthermore, Rod Hall believes the face-scanning component might replace the aging Touch ID sensor, which was obviously cheaper to make, but would still cost a few bucks a phone.

Another theory is that the iPhone 8, sometimes called X by various sources, could sport both a fingerprint and facial recognition method, aiming to double down on biometric authentication security before eventually supporting “compelling AR/VR experiences.”