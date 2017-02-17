Wearables
41

Asus joins ranks of companies allegedly working on standalone VR headsets

Contents
Advertisement

Does anyone happen to remember an inconspicuous leather-strapped Asus VR headset randomly showing up at Computex Taipei last summer, without so much as a tentative name or general specifications?

Oddly enough, nothing came of it, despite the Taiwanese outfit’s usual willingness to try its hand at all kinds of experimental technologies and novel designs. In the meantime, Asus of course unveiled the world’s first smartphone compatible with both Tango and Daydream, also working alongside Microsoft on one of those lower-cost Windows 10-supporting head-mounted displays.

Unofficially, it seems HTC, Google, Samsung and possibly Apple have company in the secret league of major tech players cooking up the industry’s next big thing. Namely, standalone or all-in-one VR headsets, not contingent on either a connected PC or phone for immersive experiences.

We don’t know a whole lot about the so-called Asus AIO VR device, although a somewhat fishy “leaked” image (internal presentation slide, maybe) suggests a Daydream View-similar fabric exterior and, most importantly, 2017 launch.

Could we get to check out a first product demo later this month, at Barcelona’s Mobile World Congress? That’s not very likely, but a showcase by the side of the ZenFone 4 family during the 2017 Computex expo in May is surely not out of the question.

Advertisement

What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
GSMArena
Source
Notebook Italia
Posted In
Android, Phones, Wearables, Windows
Tags
AIO VR, Android, Asus, Computex, Computex 2017, News, Rumors, standalone VR, virtual reality, VR, VR headset, windows, ZenFone 4, ZenFone AR
, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian has had an insatiable passion for writing since he was in school and found himself writing philosophical essays about the meaning of life and the differences between light and dark beer. Later, he realized this was pretty much his only marketable skill, so he first created a personal blog (in Romanian) and then discovered his true calling, which is writing about all things tech (in English).