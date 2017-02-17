Does anyone happen to remember an inconspicuous leather-strapped Asus VR headset randomly showing up at Computex Taipei last summer, without so much as a tentative name or general specifications?

Oddly enough, nothing came of it, despite the Taiwanese outfit’s usual willingness to try its hand at all kinds of experimental technologies and novel designs. In the meantime, Asus of course unveiled the world’s first smartphone compatible with both Tango and Daydream, also working alongside Microsoft on one of those lower-cost Windows 10-supporting head-mounted displays.

Unofficially, it seems HTC, Google, Samsung and possibly Apple have company in the secret league of major tech players cooking up the industry’s next big thing. Namely, standalone or all-in-one VR headsets, not contingent on either a connected PC or phone for immersive experiences.

We don’t know a whole lot about the so-called Asus AIO VR device, although a somewhat fishy “leaked” image (internal presentation slide, maybe) suggests a Daydream View-similar fabric exterior and, most importantly, 2017 launch.

Could we get to check out a first product demo later this month, at Barcelona’s Mobile World Congress? That’s not very likely, but a showcase by the side of the ZenFone 4 family during the 2017 Computex expo in May is surely not out of the question.