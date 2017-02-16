While technically not the world’s first smartphone gunning for the “edgeless” title, last fall’s Xiaomi Mi MIX arguably got closest to the object of our bezel-free dreams, both on paper and in real life.

With a new record in terms of screen-to-body ratio, at 91.3 percent, achieved by implementing some groundbreaking design and audio technologies, the one-of-a-kind concept phone is obviously still sold in limited quantities only on Chinese shores.

But Xiaomi plans to preserve, further refine the Mi MIX, and possibly come out with a second edition sporting even slimmer display borders. Namely, company CEO Lei Jun is rumored to be aiming at no more than 7 percent “dead space” on the front of the sequel, as world-renowned French designer Philippe Starck is back offering his expertise to aid Xiaomi’s talented engineers.

Jun and Starck’s renewed collaboration is no longer a secret, thanks to the former’s official Weibo account, with the two looking to explore “how to make exciting innovations a reality” going forward.

That’s definitely good news for all the obvious reasons, but it also probably means the recently “leaked” Xiaomi Mi Mix Nano and Mi MIX EVO are either not real or still some way off. Oh, well, maybe a little extra development time will allow for a production and distribution ramp-up a few months down the line.