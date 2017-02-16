Sprint literally just undercut its vicious wireless carrier competition last week, but incredibly enough, both Verizon and T-Mobile came out with tempting new unlimited offers in the meantime, prompting yet another upgrade to the Now Network’s plans.

Like Big Red and Magenta, the uncrowned king of major software updates for past-gen Android phones gives you “free” access to “HD-quality” video streaming now, as well as 10GB mobile hotspot per line of unlimited service.

The first such line still costs $50 a month, with the second setting you back $40, and the third and fourth requiring no extra payment whatsoever, which makes the per-person fee come down to a measly $22.50 for a family of four.

Sprint is obviously quick to point out that’s a whopping 50 percent less than Verizon’s newly announced plan, not to mention way cheaper than AT&T’s irksome DirecTV or U-verse bundles. And no, not even T-Mobile can handle this sudden generosity outburst from the industry’s number four.

Unfortunately, a few limits still apply, including gaming streaming caps at “up to 8Mbps”, music at no more than 1.5, and of course, high-def video at “up to 1080p.” No 4K freedom, alas, and all savings are valid until March 31, 2018 only, with service costs then rising to $60 for line 1, $40 for line 2, and $30 a month for 3 and 4.