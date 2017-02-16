Nextbit Robin deal on eBay puts price down at $140

Nexbit is not selling anything right now. As it transitions under its new leadership at Razer, we’re left without much mind to be paid to the whole operation.

But if you still want a Robin, the cloud phone that’s essentially on an end-of-life track for the next couple of years, pay attention to this eBay deal. It has the phone in both Midnight and Mint colors (what, no ember red?) for $139.99 or more than half off the market price it was selling for. In fact, it’s a tad cheaper than a prior deal we mentioned on here.

There’s free shipping and a good deal of units left, though not too many of them to dilly-dally over. See our source link for access.