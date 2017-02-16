Phones
Huawei P10 leaks its colors, FCC grants US market access

Let’s breathe a little color into the Huawei P10.

From a leaked presentation document, we believe that up to nine colors will be available for those getting the most expensive configuration of the device. Six will be available for the mid-tier while three for the entry-level model. The Huawei P10 Plus comes in two memory configurations, but in five overall colors.

Here are the twelve total colors listed for the P10 and P10 Plus.

  • Amber Gold
  • Rose Gold
  • Streaming Gold
  • Ink Black
  • Diamond Silver
  • Glacial Silver
  • Moonlight Silver
  • Smokey Gray
  • Topaz Blue
  • Quartz Red
  • Roland Violet
  • China White

    • Of course, we could just be talking about availability specific to China — the slide’s in Chinese after all. So, what else might we look forward to in terms of color? Maybe some green on the palette? Evan Blass has evidence of that in marketing photos.

    In the meantime, we also have certification from the FCC on a device codenamed VTR-L29 — some unfamiliar alphanumeric territory for Huawei. Tidbit: in the Test Report of the device’s original device application, we find that the phone has a 3,100mAh battery — the belief is that this could be the standard P10. Combine that with proprietary fast charging thanks to some in-house Kirin silicon and we could see a potent potable in this winebox.

    We’re surprised the “violet” color hasn’t been named Winebox Violet.

