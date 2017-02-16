Here is a list of the devices made by HTC that are at the big four US carriers right now:

Verizon Google Pixel

Verizon Google Pixel XL

Verizon HTC 10

Verizon HTC Desire 530

Sprint HTC 10

Sprint HTC Bolt

Six models. That’s it. Not a good way to start 2017 for HTC.

FierceWireless is relaying a Wave7 Research report that AT&T has dropped the HTC brand from its postpaid lineup and, with the demise of the Desire 530, so has T-Mobile. HTC phones are still in many prepaid sections, but as the numbers at each carrier have pointed out, that’s not necessarily the place to be right now.

Two percent of device sales at Sprint are HTC’s. That’s the carrier that has claws on the Bolt. Note that the Un-carrier only held onto the HTC 10 for mere weeks.

So, is the unlocked market safe for HTC right now? Well, if there’s one thing that might be holding the company back, it’s that it will not its phones depreciate, keeping them at original retail price for months after their debuts. And it does no good to combine that with a tendency to pitch that price high in the first place.

An analyst at BayStreet believes that HTC may be able to rise to profitability with ODM contracts and good partners like Google and the carriers.

But the OEM still has up to seven phones this year it needs to care about: they have its name on them.