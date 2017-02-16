It was only a little over a month ago that we didn’t expect much from Lenovo in terms of Moto-branded product announcements at MWC, considering the young age of both the high-end modular Z lineup and the latest mid-range members of the G family.

But after the super-random first appearance of an early Moto G5 Plus prototype in Romania (of all places), things escalated pretty quickly, with all the bits and pieces of information leaked here and there these past few weeks now gathered together in one huge retailer exposé.

Colombia’s Ktronix doesn’t mess around, revealing way more than placeholder pages or boring spec sheets. The G5 and G5 Plus get the full promotional image treatment, numbers, features and propaganda included.

Not only can we check out the high-res, press-friendly, Moto Z-inspired looks of the 5/5.2-inch Full HD duo, but we also have exciting stuff like “all-day battery”, the “most advanced camera in its class”, “blazing-fast” octa-core processors, and “instant” fingerprint readers (un-) officially confirmed.

Talking numbers and specs, the Moto G5 and G5 Plus seem to share 2GB RAM, pre-installed Android 7.0 Nougat, 5MP selfie shooters, water-repellent coatings, 4G LTE connectivity and lunar grey/fine gold color options.

What sets them apart is screen size, battery capacity (2800 and 3000mAh respectively), processing power (Snapdragon 430/625), internal storage space (32/64GB), and rear-facing camera technology, with the standard G5 actually sporting more megapixels (13 vs. 12), while the G5 Plus has dual autofocus to flaunt. All that’s left to be uncovered at MWC 2017 is pricing and availability.