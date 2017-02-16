Cricket reportedly bringing HTC Desire 650 to the US

HTC’s low-end phones are often late to the party in the US, trailing well behind accessibility in other countries. When the company introduced its Desire 650 a few months ago, we were wondering when it would come from Taiwan to the US.

Well, we at least know that a conservatively accented blue unit will make its way to AT&T prepaid unit Cricket at some point. So the picture from @evleaks indicates, at least:

HTC Desire 650 for Cricket Wireless pic.twitter.com/3c7GTIODbS — Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 16, 2017

As a refresher, the phone has a 13-megapixel main camera, an aging Snapdragon 400 processor and a 5-inch 720p screen. Not terribly impressive beyond the looks of the thing.

Consider this to be one of the last gasps in the entry level: HTC is said to be exiting that price sector and cutting its 2017 device portfolio down to six or seven products.