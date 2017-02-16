For the first time in 15 years, Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference will be held somewhere other than San Francisco. Namely, at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, where it all started back in 1990.

Like recent WWDC events, we expect the 28th annual edition to be more about software than hardware. In fact, the last time the Cupertino-based tech giant showcased hot new gear at this sort of shindig was in 2013, when redesigned Mac Pro and MacBook Air models saw daylight on June 10.

This June 5, you can probably count on official announcements of revised iOS, MacOS, watchOS and tvOS versions, although maybe, just maybe we’ll also catch a glimpse of that mythical upcoming Apple TV set-top box with 4K support or the oft-rumored Amazon Echo-style smart iHome device featuring Siri assistance.

To get in and attend both the opening keynote address and other dev-centric conferences and meetings with over 1,000 Apple engineers running through June 9, you’ll need to apply for tickets sometime “this spring.”

Last year, the registration process began in mid-April, and lottery winners were still charged a small fortune ($1,599) for the privilege to take part in the prestigious event then held at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium.

Worst case scenario, you can live-stream the June 5 – 9 festivities on your iPhone, iPad or Apple TV, and stay tuned for our exclusive coverage and commentary.