Amazon cues up Lenovo Yoga Book deal with a $100 gift card

You want a piece of the future? Check out the Lenovo Yoga Book. You can literally write on the keyboard and get a carbon digital copy of whatever you put on that plate. Oh yeah, and you can type on said keyboard, too. And it comes in Android and Windows flavors, too.

But at $500 and $550 respectively on Amazon, maybe you’d need a little convincing. Well, Amazon, for the time being, is taking the initiative by combining your Yoga Book purchase with a $100 Amazon.com Gift Card. That comes in a nifty little Amazon Icons Design Greeting Card, too. Simply select the “Tablet + $100 Gift Card” bundle and which OS you want.

You’ve got until February 22 (or so) to pick one up.