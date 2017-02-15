The standard T-Mobile One still throttles video streaming down to 1.5Mbps or about 480p resolution. Those of you paying more per month for the Plus packages get the privilege of turning on “unlimited HD Day Passes” for a premium streaming experience.

Boy, were they “Day Passes” alright. You had to go into your T-Mobile app to turn that pass on every day. Couldn’t the Un-carrier figure out a way to let those who purchase Day Passes do their thing and let those who are on T-Mobile One Plus stream the streams?

Well, it seems that T-Mobile finally figured that the way it was working this out was just a crap shoot. It has disclosed to Ars Technica that with the plan changes it is making in response to the debut of the Verizon Unlimited package, it will also do away with the Day Pass concept.

The changes were not announced as part of the original adjustment to the “one-upping” of Verizon’s new plan. In fact, consumer reaction was quite sour when it was announced that the daily “pass” activation would be shifted to only once a month. Now we’re hearing that starting Friday, it’s “one and done.”

All subscribers under the T-Mobile One umbrella of plans will no longer need to continually opt-in. Content will stream at the provider’s parameters.

Was T-Mobile really going to some length to protect bandwidth with the daily reactivation policy? Counting on the laziness of people who paid for unlimited HD streaming and found that it needed active maintenance? Maybe this whole “network advantage” war between T-Mobile and Verizon isn’t as one-sided as the market may portray it to be.

Whatever the case, this move is welcome no matter what the context is.