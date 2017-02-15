If you needed one more reason to get excited about a Mobile World Congress that’s shaping up as eventful and thrilling as always, despite Samsung’s uncharacteristic Galaxy S8 restraint, here it is. The chaebol’s very President of its Mobile Communication division has just confirmed to local press the next big thing’s release date will be announced in Barcelona on February 27.

Bizarrely enough, that’s actually the day after we expect to see the Android-powered Galaxy Tab S3 and Windows 10-running Galaxy TabPro S2 unveiled during a press conference scheduled earlier this month.

We now wonder whether that Galaxy S8 video teaser will be shown on Sunday, February 26, or the next day, although we’ll surely have our men on the ground ready to report either way. Meanwhile, Samsung is also said to be prepping a secret MWC 2017 demo of an advanced foldable smartphone prototype, but it’s going to be nigh impossible to get in.

Back to the S8 timeline, we’d like to remind you there’s a solid guess floating around as to a late March NYC Unpacked event. April 21 should see both the GS8 and S8 Plus commercially released, at least in Europe, but let’s wait for Koh Dong-jin’s corroboration of these rumors. Maybe something else will be confirmed too at MWC, like pricing, branding or variant distribution.