Android Wear 2.0 is here at last, although technically you can still only enjoy the convenience of Google Assistant on your wrist by purchasing the brand-new LG Watch Sport or Style. Many oldies of course have this major update, also including standalone app support, a greatly enhanced Google Fit service, more personalized watch faces and Smart Reply, coming in a few weeks, starting with the Polar M600, Fossil Q Founder, Huawei Watch, Asus ZenWatch 2 and 3, as well as the Moto 360 2nd Gen and Sport.

But there are notable absences from the lengthy list of Android Wear 2.0-ready devices too, like the original Asus ZenWatch, Moto 360, LG G Watch, Samsung Gear Live or Sony SmartWatch 3. You probably shouldn’t get your hopes up for any of those joining the fun later, as confirmed by a footnote on the official product webpage of the Sony SmartWatch 3.

Unveiled at IFA 2014 as the company’s rookie Android Wear effort, commercially launched that same fall and never followed by a second edition, this SWR50 model apparently “supports up to Android Wear 1.5”, with “2.0 and onwards” listed in black and white as “not supported.”

That’s that, we’re afraid, though we can’t help but wonder how it’s possible for the LG G Watch R to score a 2.0 promotion… eventually, while Sony’s extremely similar timepiece reaches the end of the software update road.