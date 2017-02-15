Phones
LG G6 brag season begins with press release on screen, UX 6.0

LG has a tendency to pre-empt its official flagship device launch events with official press releases telling us how great that device is without giving away terribly much.

The chaebol’s done it again, this time with the LG G6. We see a focus on the 5.7-inch 2:1 (or 18:9, as the text in the release calls out) display being branded as “FullVision.” LG UX 6.0 will grace that screen on top of what we presume to be Android and it will feature tweaks to fit that taller display.

Cinema will also take up just a bit more space on the 2,880 x 1,440 display to better fit the typical anamorphic widescreen ratio of 2.35:1. Other advantages of going 2:1 include square split-screen multitasking windows up and including more controls in the camera viewfinder — if you thought Instagram, don’t worry, LG did, too.

LG UX 6.0 provides a Square Camera feature which divides the 18:9 display into two identical perfect squares. With this, users can shoot images in 1:1 format –  a popular format on social media apps such as Instagram – and review them in the adjacent window.

We expect more press releases down the road to dull the surprise we’ll get meeting the LG G6 in ten days at MWC 2017.

