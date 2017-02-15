KGI clarifies iPhone 8 screen plot, mentions “function area”

We’ve been hearing from KGI Securities that the iPhone 8 will be getting an OLED screen that wraps around the edges of the face of the device to some extent.

The first number we heard was that it would be 5.8 inches — it was thought that this screen would be able to cover a 5.5-inch surface area, much like a conventional iPhone Plus model would. Then we saw that display size shrink down to between 5.1 and 5.2 inches and that the form factor would more likely be at a regular iPhone size with a 4.7-inch display area.

We’re now seeing from analyst Ming-chi Kuo exactly what he means when it comes to everything that’s been talked about. He first paints the general picture of the release spectrum expected for the fall: conventional 4.7-inch iPhone and 5.5-inch iPhone Plus releases with LCD screens with an OLED showboat stuck right in the middle.

The screen will, indeed, actually span an expansive 5.8 inches in diameter but, apparently, will still take on the 4.7-inch form factor. That likely means that the screen will be taking up all of the front surface, leaving no room for thin top and bottom bezels. We don’t know what the back is going to look like, though.

The display is said to have a total resolution of 2,800 x 1,242. There will be two user-critical sections of the display: a “function area” at the bottom of the screen for users to navigate around the UI (think in-display home button) and a main 5.15-inch display area with resolution of 2,436 x 1,125 (2.17:1 aspect ratio). Not up to quad HD standards, but at 521 pixels per inch, it’s more than enough for many in that plot of space.

Kuo expects that Apple can get away with pricing the iPhone 8 at $1,000 — following on from a rumor started by Fast Company — because the “innovative user experience” will justify itself to consumers and take away 60 percent of total iPhone sales in the second half. We should add that two-year device financing plans may make mincemeat out of that price barrier.

Let’s just hope we’re staving off another recession in time for this to be realized.