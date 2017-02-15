Huawei isn’t going to let a rare opportunity pass by, aiming to capitalize on Samsung’s and possibly LG’s hesitancy as well with an early P10 introduction at MWC 2017 later this month, hopefully followed by a swift commercial launch.

Hot on the heels of Huawei Watch 2 confirmation for Barcelona, the world’s third largest smartphone manufacturer has dropped the P10 act, teasing and hyping the next-gen flagship handheld by name on Twitter and YouTube.

Unfortunately, all that we’re told and shown to expect is a Huawei P10 capable of changing “the way the world sees you”, courtesy of a dual rear camera setup and colors “letting your personality shine”, including blue, gold and green.

Luckily, self-proclaimed “tech leaks superstar” Steve Hemmerstoffer, aka @OnLeaks, comes in at just the right time to unveil another of his famous batch of high-res renders based on factory CAD. We have every reason to trust their accuracy, although some folks may not like how the P9’s design is revised.

Those new horizontal screen bezels look a little chunky, with the fingerprint scanner presumably moved from the back to below the 5.2-inch display, where it should double as a physical home button. On the bright side, the rear antenna bands are revamped to stand out less, and you still get a headphone jack, as well as a USB Type-C port.

Keep in mind that this is the “normal”, flat-screened P10, benchmarked with 4GB RAM the other day, while the P10 Plus will probably sport a dual-curved 5.5-inch display, capping off at 6 gigs of memory. Pretty exciting stuff, don’t you think?