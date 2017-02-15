Google’s trying to chip in when it comes to helping you get a Chromecast and a Google Home.

Through February 25, you can save $15 off a Google Home if you pair it with a purchase of a Chromecast, Chromecast Audio or Chromecast Ultra. That takes the price of the Google Home down to $115.

Best if you pair that with a Chromecast Ultra, though, if you really want to stack on the savings: through March 4, you can save $10 on one. The 4K streaming peripheral is typically $70.

Both deals are accessible through the Google Store and Best Buy — with the latter, you’ll find the “Build a Bundle” button.