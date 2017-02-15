Gartner: BlackBerry OS market share statistically insignificant

BlackBerry is in the business of making Android phones now. No longer is it interested in defending its own dedicated software lair — it has new phones it needs to be marketing.

All that has come to this culmination: BlackBerry OS device sales have dropped to 208,000 units or, effectively, 0.0 percent of last quarter’s market. The holiday has not treated the OS kindly.

Operating System 4Q16 Units (Millions) Change from 4Q15 4Q16 Share (%) Android 352.67 +8.4% 81.7 iOS 77.04 +7.7% 17.9 Windows 1.09 -75.2% 0.3 BlackBerry 0.21 -77.1% 0.0 Others 0.53 -40.2% 0.1

But that’s not the whole story that analytics firm Gartner is drawing. It noted that the holidays saw a 7 percent annual gain to 432 million units. Annual sales topped 1.5 billion units, a 5 percent jump.

Vendor 4Q16 Units (Millions) Change from 4Q15 4Q16 Share (%) Apple 77.04 +7.7% 17.9 Samsung 76.78 -8.0% 17.8 Huawei 40.80 +27.0% 9.5 OPPO 26.70 +106% 6.2 BBK (vivo) 24.29 +114% 5.6 Others 185.92 -3.0% 43.1 Total 431.54 +5.0% 100

Apple topped Samsung for the first quarter in two years for sales, though it was only by a thin 256,300 units. Infinite Loop has the Galaxy Note 7 debacle to thank for depressing the chaebol’s numbers this year. Note that the figure for Apple does not include the iPhone 7’s first week of sales, still tacked to the third calendar quarter. Three Chinese manufacturers’ growth trends align with their holiday numbers.

Vendor 4Q16 Units (Millions) Change from 4Q15 4Q16 Share (%) Samsung 306.45 -4.3% 20.5 Apple 216.06 -4.3%% 14.4 Huawei 132.82 +27.6% 8.9 OPPO 85.30 +116% 5.7 BBK (vivo) 72.41 +105% 4.8 Others 682.31 -2.4% 45.6 Total 1495.36 +5.0% 100

Samsung still blew Apple out of the water for the year by about a 10 to 7 margin. Huawei’s a paltry third while OPPO and BBK, which directly owns the vivo brand in China, round out the top five.