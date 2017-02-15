If you’re still using Allo for accessing Google Assistant, you’re going to be able to share personal information for calendar events, flights and whatnot with your other Allo friends.

Assistant was not able to pull up those events — typically also found on your Feed — up until recently. Now, you can ask Allo about your restaurant, shipment or flight reservations, have the appropriate e-tickets pop up and share that information with others so that they can prepare whatever’s necessary.

You’ll need to update the app to version 6.0 and allow Allo to be able to share your own info. But we think this is another step closer towards a better Assistant.