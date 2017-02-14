Not particularly excited about any of those crowdfunded Moto Mod candidates included on Lenovo’s short list of “Transform the Smartphone” challenge finalists? Even if you are, that’s no reason to snub a sweet ongoing 48-hour Valentine’s Day sale on the modular Moto Z family.

If you swing by Motorola’s official US website today, you’re eligible for a free Hasselblad True Zoom or Insta-Share Projector add-on with Moto Z Force Droid purchases. Or you can buy the standard Moto Z, either unlocked or designed specifically for Verizon use, and also get the choice of a complimentary Hasselblad camera or Insta-Share Projector mod.

As for the lower-end Moto Z Play and Z Play Droid, they only come bundled with a gratis JBL SoundBoost Speaker snap-on accessory. That’s still typically worth $79.99, while the other two Moto Mods on special limited offer have $299.99 price tags attached to their names.

But wait, there’s more discount love to go around. Namely, $50 off Moto Z Play + Hasselblad True Zoom/Insta-Share Projector combos, $20 off the already super-affordable G4 Play, and $192 off a Verizon-exclusive 64GB Droid Turbo 2. Not exactly earth-shattering “sweetheart deals”, but they’re better than nothing, and best of all, they’re not accompanied by sick, borderline pornographic ads.