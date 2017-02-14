No point beating around the bush anymore. It’s pretty obvious that Samsung isn’t going to steal the MWC show this year, as it usually does, holding off Galaxy S8’s announcement and commercial launch, with a pair of much lower-profile tablets instead heading for Barcelona in a couple of weeks.

Don’t get us wrong, the Windows 10-powered Galaxy TabPro S2 has some potential if it takes its Surface Pro family-contending mission seriously, but the Android-based Galaxy Tab S3 simply feels… too little, too late.

Especially too late, as well as too pricey, at least according to a credible new source that expects US retailers to charge close to $600. Even if we’re talking an LTE-enabled configuration with a bundled S Pen, that’s somewhat excessive, considering the striking apparent design similarities to 2015’s Tab S2 9.7, an identical rumored Super AMOLED display sporting 2048 x 1536 pixels resolution, 4GB RAM and 32GB internal storage features.

On the bright side, it’s practically etched in stone that the lone Galaxy Tab S3 variant in the pipeline will pack a respectable Snapdragon 820 processor, carry substantially improved 12 and 5MP cameras, plus an optional stylus accessory looking gigantic, i.e. “usable”, in a leaked press render. Maybe it’s not such a bad idea to store the S Pen separately from the upcoming 9.7-incher after all.