Samsung Galaxy S6, S6 Edge, Edge+, and Note 5 are all slated for February Nougat updates
How weird would it be to see the mid-range Galaxy A5 (the original variant, no less) brought up to date software-wise before the high-end GS6 and Note 5 can switch from Android Marshmallow to Nougat? Super-weird, obviously, but maybe that’s not the case after all.
Hot on the heels of those belated build N OS makeovers for the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge, 7.0 goodie packs could be headed to the Galaxy S6, S6 Edge, Edge+ and Note 5 as early as next week.
That’s official information, mind you, rather than unfounded speculation, although it technically applies only to models of the four abovementioned phones available in Turkey… of all places. The company’s regional Vice President, Tansu Yegen, recently shared an update roadmap with his Twitter followers, including February ETAs across the board.
More specifically, the S7 and S7 Edge were supposed to begin receiving Nougaty treats the second week of February, which has indeed happened, with the S6, S6 Edge+ and Note 5 next in line during the month’s third week, and the S6 Edge left waiting until the fourth week of the year’s second month.
Once again, timelines may vary from country to country, but it’s practically etched in stone now that unlocked Galaxy S6, S6 Edge, Edge+ and Note 5 units around the world will get Android 7.0 in a few short weeks.
If all goes according to plan, the Galaxy A 2016 lineup shall jump on the bandwagon sometime in May, with the J family looking at a July promotion. That’s not so bad, now, is it?