Rogers snags Really Blue Pixel exclusivity in Canada

Blue can be a really cool color. Take Google’s use of it in its Really Blue implementation of the Pixel and Pixel XL. It’s supposedly a “limited edition,” but that hasn’t stopped thousands of them from spreading around from Verizon in the US and the Google Store elsewhere.

The case in Canada, though, might’ve called for some Foreigner, though. Up until now, no national retailer has had either the Pixel or Pixel XL in Really Blue. Blue morning, blue day.

Well, Rogers has just come out and announced something to brighten up a blue winter in the north.

The Canadian carrier has announced that it will soon exclusively add on the Really Blue color for the Pixel to the black and white ones it sells right now. No other details have been released as of yet.