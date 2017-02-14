Is it really a good idea to launch a bunch of new Nokia-branded phones later this month at the Mobile World Congress when exclusive licensor HMD Global can’t even keep up with China-only demand for the company’s first mid-range Android model?

Well, it’s not like the Nokia 3 and 5 will actually start selling on a global scale shortly after their Barcelona-set announcements. Besides, as the names suggest, these should offer largely humbler features than the Nokia 6, presumably curbing their wow factor.

Specifically, Evan Blass of @evleaks and Venture Beat fame claims, you’ll see the 5.5-inch 1080p display downgraded to 5.2 inches at 720p resolution on the Nokia 5, as well as the RAM count cut in half to just a couple of gigs, and the rear-facing camera demoted from 16 to 12 megapixels.

With the same Snapdragon 430 processor under the hood as the €249 Nokia 6, the 5 will purportedly cost €199 on the old continent. A €149 entry-level Android-powered Nokia 3 is also expected to go official in less than two weeks (February 26), although we can only guess its specifications at the moment.

Last but probably not least, HMD is shrewdly considering paying homage to one of the most successful mobile phones in history. The “dumb” but virtually unbreakable Nokia 3310 may get a long overdue “modern” sequel at MWC 2017, likely priced aggressively enough (€59) to pique the interest of folks looking for a durable, reliable backup handheld to their super-smart wall huggers.

Also, the Nokia 6 should spread its wings to European shores, with no word unfortunately on prospective North American distribution plans.