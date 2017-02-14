Phones
LG G6 battery said to be largest of the series

After the first battery capacity decrease marked in in an LG G-series phone, reports out of Korea say that we’re finally back on the upswing.

ETNews is relaying word from an official at a carrier that the LG G6 is undergoing network testing and has the first non-removable battery since the original Optimus G — water resistance is expected at IP68 levels, pretty much the toughest rating available.

Meantime, the 3,200mAh capacity represents the first increase since the G3 and G4, which both shared a 3,000mAh battery. The G5 had a 2,800mAh cell.

We’re also hearing affirmations of a heat pipe in the phone that may help disperse between 6 and 10 percent of the heat from the CPU.

