The Huawei P10 Plus really isn’t going to have 8GB of RAM

A supposed presentation slide leaked out a week ago that detailed the Huawei P10‘s and P10 Plus’s availability — what colors, how much memory and how much will it all cost?

Nowhere in that slide was there any mention of a model with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage in it. But Spain’s Phone House is getting ready for such a version of the Huawei P10 Plus and it will apparently be selling the phone for €799 — just about the equivalent of what the 6/128GB Plus model is said to sell for on the slide.

Here’s the thing: if you scroll down to the full specifications of the device, you’ll find that the device “actually” has 512MB of in-built storage and a microSD slot that can handle 512GB cards. There’s also no mention of dual-camera systems, which the P10 series is almost definitely going to have.

In other words, we’re looking at stupid, stupid placeholder text for a device that really shouldn’t have a page at a retailer yet. Wait a dozen days for MWC 2017 to check this thing out.

