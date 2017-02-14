The world’s third largest smartphone manufacturer, as well as one of the industry’s fastest growers over the past few years, has so much going on that it’s practically impossible to guess exactly what’s coming at MWC 2017.

The grand list of suspects includes a P10/P10 Plus flagship phone duo, but also a MateBook 2 convertible Windows 10 tablet, long overdue Huawei Watch 2 with Android Wear 2.0 pre-installed, and even a prospectively early follow-up to the affordable Honor 8 high-end handheld.

Huawei’s product roadmap is ever-shifting and always unpredictable, with the OG Watch for instance unveiled a whopping two years back and commercially launched in the fall of 2015, while the P9 and P9 Plus surprisingly skipped MWC 2016 to see daylight last April.

It doesn’t help that the Chinese company largely kept mum on its plans for this month’s Mobile World Congress… until yesterday, when Chairman of Huawei Device and CEO of the Consumer Business Group Richard Yu randomly revealed the Huawei Watch 2 is indeed breaking cover at MWC 2017.

The wearable device is explicitly referenced by name, although the accompanying teaser image confirms none of the recently rumored specs and features. “Made for free spirits”, the Huawei Watch 2 could be more focused on fitness and activity tracking than its predecessor, as well as cellular-enabled for the ability to make and receive calls independent of a connected smartphone. Color us intrigued.