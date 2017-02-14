There’s quite a bit of gap time between when the HTC U Ultra and U Play launched with their “liquid surfaces” and when pre-orders will start shipping in mid-March. And the U Ultra is being put out as a pricey Galaxy Note replacement. But we haven’t gotten a chance to see how the mid-range U Play would get framed.

Well, with retail channels opening up in the UK for both phones, we’re about to find out.

The U Ultra is being sold SIM-free at several outlets including Unlocked Mobiles, Clove Technology, Carphone Warehouse. Prices range from just under £615 to £650, respective of order. HTC is striking its direct-to-consumer price point at £649.

The HTC U Play, with its MediaTek Helio P10 processor, is also up at Unlocked Mobiles, Clove and HTC for a tad under £400 while Carphone Warehouse is asking for £470.

Carphone Warehouse is the only a la carte retailer of the above that sells phones with service contracts and device financing as well, so take that into account. Also note that certain colors will be available at certain outlets.

Pre-orders made at any of these stores are expected to ship March 1.