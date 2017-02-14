Apple Music growth “fastest” Eddy Cue has seen
In its 18 months of existence, Apple Music has been able to garner “well over 20 million subscribers,” logging what the company’s SVP for internet software and services, Eddy Cue, believes to be the fastest growth for any subscription-based service.
He gave an update to the December figure of 20 million at the Code Media Conference last night. Click below for the relevant question and answer.
And here’s the data-friendly text version of Cue’s answer:
It’s been 15 months since we’ve actually converted — we gave away three months, we’ve been live about 18 months — and we’re well past 20 million [subscribers]. We haven’t announced the latest number, but we’re thrilled with it. It’s the fastest growing subscription service we know of, whether it’s video or music or anywise, in its first 15 months. So we think we’re great.
I still agree — and by the way, if you look, the world today has less than 100 million people subscribing to music. And there’s billions of people listening to music. So we still think the potential for growth is exponential, so no, we’re not satisfied and we want a lot more.
Apple believes that its partner-provided content like a new “Shark Tank”-like reality show called “Planet of the Apps” and its promotional tie-in with the App Store along with other efforts will sprout new avenues for growth in “Apple Music,” whatever “Music” is. The show launches in the spring.
Cue also claims that labels are gaming distributors like Apple Music for short-term exclusivity rights to build hype around an up and coming artist or for a large project from an established player. Essentially, “we should blame the labels for putting streaming folk in the Hunger Games” is what we’re hearing.
Competing service Spotify claimed 40 million paid subscribers of its own in September.
Image: Apple/Recode