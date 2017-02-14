Apple joins Wireless Power Consortium, the group behind Qi

With “wireless charging” the hot phrase wrapped around the iPhone 8 recently, it’s fitting to see that Apple has confirmed one thing: it has joined the Wireless Power Consortium, the group that’s pushing the Qi wireless charging standard.

Business Insider was able to take a statement from Apple:

Apple is an active member of many standards development organizations, as both a leader and contributor. Apple is joining the Wireless Power Consortium to be able to participate and contribute ideas to the open, collaborative development of future wireless charging standards. We look forward to working together with the WPC and its members.

And from the consortium:

The companies with the largest market share in mobile phones are now members of the WPC and discussing the standardization of wireless charging. As we have seen in the past year, Qi has become the de facto standard for wireless power, and this year we expect to see even more momentum by the entire ecosystem.

The consortium previously stated that the wireless charging cradle that Infinite Loop used for the Apple Watch was Qi-based, but it was not submitted for cross-compatibility testing and was, thus, not officially a Qi-standard cradle. No iPhone has been equipped with Qi or PMA charging.

Of course, Apple has plenty of work to do around WPC partners like Samsung.