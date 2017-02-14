Phones
959

Android Instant Apps spreads into more Google phones

Contents
Advertisement

The Android Instant Apps program comes out of the testing period and is currently being spread among the Google-branded phones from Pixels to Nexuses with Android 7.1.1 or newer.

If you’re wondering how to get in on accessing an app experience (without having to download and install an .APK) from Wish, BuzzFeed, Periscope and Viki, you can check to see if your Google settings will allow it — check the Google app’s side menu or go to your device’s settings and look for the Google section. From there, you should see an In Apps section. Then tap “Agree” to the terms prompt and turn the service on by swiping on the switch.

Searching for results related to the four apps above may include an “Instant” subheader. If you decide to “Open App,” you’ll be shuttled off into the Instant Apps experience.

Changes like these take time to process, so be patient if you’ve just tapped “agree”.

Advertisement

What's your reaction?
Love It
29%
Like It
43%
Want It
0%
Had It
14%
Hated It
14%
Via
MobileSyrup
Source
9to5Google
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Android 7.1.1, Android 7.1.2, Android Nougat, Apps, Google, Instant Apps, News
, , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.