Android Instant Apps spreads into more Google phones

The Android Instant Apps program comes out of the testing period and is currently being spread among the Google-branded phones from Pixels to Nexuses with Android 7.1.1 or newer.

If you’re wondering how to get in on accessing an app experience (without having to download and install an .APK) from Wish, BuzzFeed, Periscope and Viki, you can check to see if your Google settings will allow it — check the Google app’s side menu or go to your device’s settings and look for the Google section. From there, you should see an In Apps section. Then tap “Agree” to the terms prompt and turn the service on by swiping on the switch.

Searching for results related to the four apps above may include an “Instant” subheader. If you decide to “Open App,” you’ll be shuttled off into the Instant Apps experience.

Changes like these take time to process, so be patient if you’ve just tapped “agree”.