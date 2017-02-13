Verizon just caught us completely off guard by doing a 180 degree turn, from “our customers don’t need unlimited plans, and we know better than them” to “you don’t have to settle for unlimited data on a discount network with low-quality video”, and “we always have your back.”

But while Big Red predictably refuses to challenge the affordability of T-Mobile or Sprint’s unlimited service, you can get a little something to sweeten the deal if you’re looking to switch to the nation’s leading cellular provider and sign up for the introductory Verizon Unlimited plan.

Make that a big something, free of charge, and with minimal strings attached. Namely, your choice of a hot new iPhone 7, 7 Plus, Google Pixel, Moto Z Droid, Z Force Droid, Samsung Galaxy S7, S7 Edge or LG V20… with a qualifying trade-in.

Eligible devices you’re able to dump on Verizon to score one of the above gratis after bill credits include the iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, 7, 7 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S6, S6 Edge+, S7, S7 Edge, Note 5, LG G5, V20 and HTC 10.

You could also trade in a functional, mint-condition iPhone SE, Samsung Galaxy Note 4, Galaxy S5, LG G4, V10 or HTC One M9 for a discount to $5 a month on the same aforementioned high-end handhelds with device payment plans.

Remember, Verizon Unlimited starts at $80, setting you back $120 for two lines, $160 for three, $180 for four, and an additional $20 per extra line up to a grand total of ten. That’s not very cheap, but maybe this new switcher freebie will help seal the deal.