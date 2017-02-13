While it continues to dominate global smart wearable shipments, ahead of Apple, Garmin or Samsung, and with Pebble and Jawbone out of contention, Fitbit struggled during the recently concluded holiday quarter, ending up firing some people, as well as shutting down wrist payment platform Coin.

Next on the American company’s list of recovery measures is a predictable Valentine’s Day sales event, taking place both on Amazon and Fitbit’s own official US e-store. You’re looking at up to 25 percent discounts offered across the market leader’s family of fitness-centric gadgets, including the Flex 2, Alta, Charge 2 and Blaze.

The Fitbit Blaze “smart fitness watch” is obviously still the priciest of the bunch, setting you back however just $149 for a limited time instead of $199.95. Then you have that robust Charge 2 wristband equipped with a decent OLED display and heart rate monitor, going for $129, down from a $150 MSRP.

At the low end of the wearable spectrum, the Fitbit Alta and Flex 2 activity trackers cost a measly $99 and $80 respectively right now, letting you save 30 or 20 bucks off their respective list prices. Unfortunately, no sleek “special editions” fitness gadgets are part of the deal extravaganza, and the Surge “super watch” still sells for an excessive $250.